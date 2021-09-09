Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment Market Driven By Increasing R&D Investments

Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Government and private funding in ultrasonic devices manufacturing companies is driving growth for the medical imaging equipment market. The investments by private firms as well government would provide adequate capital for the ultrasonic device manufacturing companies to conduct research and development and develop innovative and advanced ultrasound devices. For example, Chinese ultrasonic companies like Sonoscape, Mindray and SIUI have benefitted from government initiative to boost local manufacturers. Also, Private equity firm KKR decided to invest $35 million in Australia's ultrasound device maker Signostics Ltd. Hence, these funding's would not only encourage innovative devices but boost the ultrasound systems devices and equipment market as well.

Major players covered in the global ultrasound systems devices and equipment market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Mindray Medical International Ltd and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

The global ultrasound systems devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $8.43 billion in 2020 to $9.35 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global ultrasound market size is expected to reach $11.12 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

TBRC’s global ultrasound systems devices and equipment market report is segmented by type into diagnostic ultrasound systems, therapeutic ultrasound systems, by end user into hospitals, diagnostic imaging & surgical centres, ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs), clinics, by type into cart/trolley based, compact/handheld ultrasound devices, and by product into A-mode, B-mode or 2D mode, C-mode, M-mode, doppler mode, pulse inversion mode, harmonic mode.

Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems, Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging & Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Clinics), By Type (Cart/Trolley Based, Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices), By Product (A-Mode, B-Mode or 2D Mode, C-Mode, M-Mode, Doppler Mode, Pulse Inversion Mode, Harmonic Mode), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

