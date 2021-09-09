Shaving Preparations Market Grows With Increasing Adoption Of Self-Grooming And Personal Care

The Business Research Company’s Shaving Preparations Global Market Report 2021- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Shaving Preparations Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing adoption of self-grooming and personal care products is driving the shaving preparations market. Men and women are well aware of how to get rid of body hair and use of hair removal products extensively through advertisements, social media blogs. In addition, there has been an increased introduction of sensitive razors and shaving creams that are more economical and cause less irritation, soften the beard and make the skin smooth & moisturized, and even those that help reduce cuts while shaving. According to the Simmons National Consumer Survey (NHCS) in the USA, in 2019, 2.13 million Americans used shaving cream or gel, 14 or more times in a week.

The global shaving preparations market is expected to grow from $0.44 billion in 2020 to $0.51 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The shaving preparations market size is expected to reach $0.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

An increasing demand for wet shaving kits is contributing to the growth of the shaving preparations market. The wet shaving process provides a cleaner scrape than the dry shaving method, which often leads to less irritation and softens skin and growth of the beard. Many companies are also offering a wide range of razors, shaving creams or soap, shaving brush and after shaving lotion at an economical rate which keeps skin pores clean and bacteria free and prevent acne. According to a survey conducted by Prim & Prep, in the USA, aged 18+, 61% of men respondents are concerned about razor burns & bumps and 58% of men respondents shave at least thrice a week.

Major players covered in the global shaving preparations market are The Procter and Gamble Company, L'Oréal Group, Gillette, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate-Palmolive, Energizer Holdings, Godrej, Beiersdorf AG, Unilever PLC, Perio, Super-Max, Taylor of Old Bond Street, AHAVA, VI-John Group, Avon Products, Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., Biotherm, Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmetique USA, Mary Kay Inc., Roger & Gallet, Bulldog Skincare, Lush North America, Acqua di Parma, Bold for Men, Castle Forbes, Beiersdorf.

TBRC’s global shaving preparations market report is segmented by product type into shave foams, shaving creams, shaving lotions, shaving waxes, shave gels, by end-use into salons, personal use, and by sales channel into beauty and drug stores, branded and specialty outlets, online retailers, convenience stores, other retailing formats.

Shaving Preparations Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Shave Foams, Shaving Creams, Shaving Lotions, Shaving Waxes, Shave Gels), By End-Use (Salons, Personal Use), By Sales Channel (Beauty And Drug Stores, Branded And Specialty Outlets, Online Retailers, Convenience Stores), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides shaving preparations market overview, forecast shaving preparations market size and growth for the whole market, shaving preparations market segments, and geographies, shaving preparations market trends, shaving preparations market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

