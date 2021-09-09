Breast Imaging Devices Market Growth Is Majorly Due To Rising Prevalence Of Breast Cancer

Breast Imaging Devices Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising prevalence of breast cancer is anticipated to contribute to mammography market growth. A growing number of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), hormonal imbalances, menopause, and various reproductive disorders have significantly increased the risks of breast cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, impacting 2.1 million women annually. Breast cancer causes the highest number of cancer-related deaths among women. In 2018, approximately 627,000 women died from cancer, which is about 15% of all cancer deaths across the globe. Thereby, the increasing prevalence of breast cancer is expected to boost the demand for detection and diagnosis equipment including breast imaging devices over the forthcoming years.

The global breast imaging devices market is expected to grow from $3.46 billion in 2020 to $3.75 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The breast imaging technologies market size is expected to reach $6.09 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%.

Major players operating in breast imaging devices market are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as the launch of technologically advanced or innovative products and product portfolio expansion, which is likely to be a leading trend in the breast imaging market. Various companies are introducing new advanced devices in the market to attract a large customer base and maintain their position in the competitive business environment. For instance, in October 2018, GE Healthcare, a USA-based company engaged in manufacturing and sales of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals used in medical imaging procedures, launched the Invenia Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) 2.0 in the USA. The device is an ultrasound supplemental breast screening technology designed particularly for detecting cancer in dense breast tissue. Moreover, in July 2018, Hologic, Inc., a USA-based medical technology company, introduced Viera portable breast ultrasound system, a handheld device that delivers high-quality imaging to perform guided interventions in the USA and Europe.

Major players covered in the global breast cancer imaging devices industry are Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Dilon Technologies Inc., Hologic Inc, Gamma Medica Inc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, SonoCine Inc, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Corporation, Aurora Imaging Technology Inc., Canon Inc., Dilon Technologies Inc, Delphinus Medical Technologies, Planmed Oy, Micrima Limited, CMR Naviscan Corporation, SuperSonic Imagine, Carestream Health, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

TBRC’s global breast imaging devices market report is segmented by product type into tomosynthesis, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, mammography, nuclear imaging, others, by technology into ionizing, non-ionizing, and by end user into hospitals & clinics, breast care centers, diagnostic imaging centers.

