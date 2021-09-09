Annuity.com Endorses Lyle Boss’s Book Safe Money Miracle: How to Safeguard Your Retirement
Working with people and helping them build their guaranteed financial security has been one of the true joys of my life”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Of the many miracles discussed in this book, Lyle Boss’s experience in the market may be the greatest miracle of all. He lost every penny he had and plunged himself deeper into debt. But that traumatic experience taught him many valuable lessons that he passes on to new clients every day. He now teaches his clients that there is a better, safer way to protect their retirement. There are ways to grow your money safely—without market risk—while still getting a good return.
Throughout this book’s pages, Lyle and his co-author David Anderson pull back the curtain on the investment world and share actual clients’ stories. They teach people how to rethink their relationship with money, evaluate risk, and assess whether the return they are getting is worth the risk they are taking. In most cases, it’s not. In “The Safe Money Miracle,” you’ll discover why—and what you should do instead.
“Lyle Boss’s contribution to creative retirement planning has affected thousands of those concerned with market risk and volatility. His approaches have helped so many deal with the stress and worries in how they approach this topic. Not only do we heartily endorse his book but, we promote it and his concepts to retirement planners, agents, and clients. We wholeheartedly endorse his book!” Bill Broich co-owner of Annuity.com
About Lyle Boss:
Lyle Boss, a well-known asset protection educator, has helped thousands of seniors navigate their financial retirement options. With individuals retiring earlier and living longer, retirement income is a significant area of concern for maturing Americans. His clients include government employees, teachers, physicians, farmers, and business executives, to name a few. Not one of his clients has lost money in a market downturn.
