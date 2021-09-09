Global Zinc Oxide Market is Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 5.4% During the Forecast Period 2020 to 2027

Global zinc oxide market is expected to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2020 to USD 6.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, September 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fior Markets has recently released a research report titled Zinc Oxide Market by Grade (Standard, Treated, FCC, USP, Others), Form (Powder, Pellets), Process (Wet Chemical, Direct, Indirect, Others), Applications (Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Paints & Coatings, Metal Processing, Rubber, Ceramics, Agriculture, Others), Regions, and Global Forecast 2020-2027.The global zinc oxide market is expected to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2020 to USD 6.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region stands as a promising market for zinc oxide and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It also holds the largest market share in the world. The APAC region is poised to witness many new product launches and is expected to see high revenue growth in the coming years. China is the largest manufacturer, consumer, and exporter of ZnO in the world.DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418410/request-sample Key players in the global zinc oxide market are Hakusui Tech Company Ltd, U.S. Zinc, Pan-Continental Chemical, American Chemet Corporation, Rubamin, New Boliden AB, Suraj Udyog, J.G. Chemicals, SILOX S.A., Industrias Penoles, Zochem, ZM Silesia, Korea Zinc Company Ltd, Upper India, Mario Pilato Blat S.A., G.H. Chemicals, Akrochem, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Teck Cominco Ltd, EverZinc, Grillo Zinkoxid GmbH, Zinifex Ltd., and Xstrata Plc among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the zinc oxide market.The global zinc oxide market has been segmented based on the grade, form, process, application, and region. The grade segment includes standard, treated, FCC, USP and others. On the basis of form, the global zinc oxide market has been divided into powder and pellets. Based on process, the market has been segmented into wet chemical, direct, indirect and others. The wet chemical segment is anticipated to dominate the market with the highest growth during the forecast period. This is due to the reason that the ZnO Grade produced using this process are of a finer particle size, slow settling and have a higher activation. The application segment includes chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, paints & coatings, metal processing, rubber, ceramics, agriculture, and others. Rubber accounted for the bulk of the global market share of zinc oxide in 2018.About the report:The global zinc oxide market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.Customization of the Report:The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.