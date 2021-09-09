Submit Release
Electroactive Polymers (EAP) Market Revenue, Regional & Country Share, Key Factors, Trends & Analysis, To 2028

Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The global electroactive polymer (EAP) market is expected to reach USD 1,340.3 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive report on the Global Electroactive Polymers (EAP) Market has been published by Reports and Data that offers insightful data about market dynamics, drivers, restraints, current and emerging trends, market size, market share, and revenue growth of the market. Electroactive Polymers (EAP)s are polymers that change their shape, size or volume on being stimulated to a strong electrical field. Of the several active materials, Electroactive Polymers (EAP)s have a noticeable presence owing to their large dynamic deformation potential, low density, high response speed, and improved resilience.

Application of Electroactive Polymers (EAP) materials as actuators of artificial limbs and organs involves significant challenges, such as rejection avoidance, functional compatibility, and ability to meet the stringent requirements that are related to the use of these materials on or in humans. Currently, the electronically activated product appears to be the most applicable as they generate the largest actuation forces and possess the highest robustness.

Electroactive Polymers (EAP)s find widespread application in the automotive industry where they are implemented as actuators and sensors. There is an increasing demand for materials that are not only lightweight but are also strong and durable. Automotive manufacturers are putting in efforts to accomplish this by the deployment of modern Electroactive Polymers (EAP)s in various automotive electronic components, including multiple sensors, accelerometers, and accelerator pedal modules. The high demand for vehicles are likely to boost the product demand in the forecast period.

Electroactive Polymers (EAP)s and coatings deliver an increasing and progressive frontier for responsive drug delivery and the design & development of biomedical devices. The product possesses the distinguishing tendency to undergo a change in shape and/or size following electrical current activation. At present, the interest in Electroactive Polymers (EAP)s extends to use in controlled drug delivery applications as well as applications in biomedical devices and implants.

Key participants include:
3M
Parker Hannifin
Polyone
Solvay
Merck
Lubrizol
AGFA-Gevaert
Novasentis
Premix
Heraeus

Further key findings from the report suggest
By product type, conductive polymers dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.7% in the forecast period. The high demand for this product type is owing to their use as antistatic materials for transparent displays, commercial displays, and organic solar cells, among others.
By activation mode, electronic Electroactive Polymers (EAP) contributed to a larger market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.8% in the forecast period. These are driven by strong electric fields. The electrostatic forces result in an electromechanical change in the shape of the material. Typically they are applied as planar actuators owing to their large in-plane deformations.
By application, actuators dominated the market in 2018 and are expected to grow at a rate of 7.3% in the forecast period. The significant advantage of Electroactive Polymers (EAP)s as actuators is a low power threshold and bio-compatibility for large deformations.
North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.8% in the forecast period. Spiraling expenditure on the development of advanced implant devices and minimally invasive surgeries in the U.S. is anticipated to drive the market demand in the upcoming years.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Electroactive Polymers (EAP) market on the basis of product type, activation mode, application, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Conductive Polymer
Inherently Conductive Polymer
Inherently Dissipative Polymer
Others

Activation Mode Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Electronic Electroactive Polymers (EAP)
Ionic Electroactive Polymers (EAP)

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Actuators
Sensors
Antistatic Packaging
Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Protection
Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding
Others

Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America

Electroactive Polymers (EAP) Market Revenue, Regional & Country Share, Key Factors, Trends & Analysis, To 2028

