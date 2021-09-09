North America Is Likely to Expand at a CAGR of 4% with Respect to Non-BPS Laden Thermal Papers Demand through 2031
Thermal Papers Market
Point-of-Sale Applications Is Anticipated to Lead the Global Demand for Thermal Papers, Registering a Market Share of Nearly 70%.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A newly published Fact.MR study projects the global demand for thermal papers to reach nearly US$ 7 Bn, expanding at a CAGR exceeding 5% throughout…
A newly published Fact.MR study projects the global demand for thermal papers to reach nearly US$ 7 Bn, expanding at a CAGR exceeding 5% throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period. Increasing deployment across key industries such as packaging & labelling and the retail industry is likely to spur future growth prospects.
From 2016 to 2020, sales of thermal papers expanded at 2% CAGR, reaching over US$ 4 Bn. With the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the online retail sector has accrued impressive gains, as consumers rely on e-commerce websites to make their purchases. This reliance on virtual platforms has significantly impelled thermal papers demand, as retailers adopt them to send invoices for the items dispatched.
Point-of-sale (PoS) systems are becoming increasingly popular among food chains, restaurants, and food stores since they are increasingly switching to inventory systems and time clocks. Fast-paced lifestyles often mandate the use of thermal paper for tickets, parking tickets, and admission tickets, which is increasing the demand for eco-friendly paper, a trend which is likely to prevail throughout the thermal papers industry for a lifetime.
“As health concerns regarding BPA impact on humans, consumers are choosing organic BPA-free products in thermal papers to reduce the levels of chemicals in the manufacturing process,” says the Fact.MR analyst.
Key Points Addressed in Thermal Papers Industry Analysis
Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)
Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth
Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis
Competition Mapping and Benchmarking
Brand Share and Market Share Analysis
Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate
COVID-19 Impact on Thermal Papers and How to Navigate
Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies
Key Takeaway from the Market Study
Global market for thermal papers to add nearly 2x the market value by 2031
Packaging & labeling to be primary end user, expanding at a CAGR of 4% until 2031
By application, point-of-sale terminals to generate nearly 70% of global thermal papers demand
60-80 microns thermal papers to flourish, accounting for nearly 3 out of 5 sales
Demand for direct thermal papers to soar, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 5%
U.S likely to expand at a CAGR of 4% with respect to thermal papers demand through 2031
Asia to emerge as the most opportunistic market, yielding over 1/3rd of the total revenue
Key Segments Covered
Thickness Type
60-80 microns
80-90 microns
End User
Retail Industry
Healthcare
Packaging & Labelling
Printing & Publishing
Entertainment & Transit
Other End Uses
Application
Lottery & Gaming
Labels & Tickets
Other Applications
Technology
Direct thermal
Thermal transfer
Competitive Landscape
Major players seeking to expand their customer base are hoping to gain a dominant position in the market.
On 19th January 2021, Avery Dennison launched its first uncoated recycled direct thermal (rDT) paper label material that is commercially available on the market, which contains recycled post-consumer waste.
Under the brand name Pergafast, Solenis produces a color developer for thermal papers. A versatile color developer, Pergafast 201 is used in all grades of top and non-top coated thermal papers. This development offers papermakers a safer alternative to bisphenol A (BPA), a chemical that disrupts hormone function.
Koehler Paper Group
Nakagawa Manufacturing (USA), Inc.
Siam Paper Public Company Limited,
Jujo Thermal Ltd.
Ricoh Company, Ltd.
Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd.
More Insights Available
Fact.MR’s, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the thermal papers market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics from 2021 to 2031.
The study divulges essential insights on the market based on thickness type (60-80 microns and 80-90 microns), end user (retail industry, healthcare, packaging & labeling, printing & publishing, entertainment & transit and other end users), application (lottery & gaming, label & tickets and other applications) and technology (direct thermal and thermal transfer), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).
