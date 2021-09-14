Crave InfoTech is building a smart devices ecosystem with Zebra Technologies to up Manufacturing productivity by 80%
Crave InfoTech, a fast-growing ‘end-to-end digitization and IoT solutions’ company based out of New Jersey, partners with Zebra Technologies
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)
Crave InfoTech has worked with industry stalwarts like Dr. Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Domino’s, Shell, Invista, a Koch company and Siemens among others. The company has more than 50+ market-ready products built over the SAP solutions that they also help deploy. These products are solution-focused and fast-deploying with intuitive workflows and simple UI. It helps enterprises help companies realize value quickly and reduce total ownership costs by up to 80%.
Talking about the partnership, Shrikant Nistane, CEO, Crave InfoTech said, “As we embrace new tech in connectivity, mobility, and automation, it’s important for enterprises to power-up their processes with predictive intelligence, if they want to stay competitive. Crave InfoTech helps usher enterprises to the next phase of automation with end-to-end process digitization and optimization. It’s a natural and great fit to partner with mobility leaders like Zebra. Their rugged yet swift equipment helps infuse efficiency, replicability and consistency within the process. I am looking forward to a lasting and fruitful partnership.”
Brent St. Vrain, Sr. Territory Account Manager, Zebra Technologies said, “Crave InfoTech did an excellent job architecting, deploying, and managing a critical project for a global manufacturer. The SAP expertise and Mobility experience Crave InfoTech brought to the project made deployment easy and efficient. Also, integration of SAP transactions in a mobile environment needs fine expertise. Crave InfoTech developed a rock-solid go-live strategy that made deployment easy and efficient.”
The enterprise mobility market is pegged to grow at 25.1% CAGR (2020-2026) to reach $63.6 billion by 2026. More and more enterprises are adopting progressive and predictive tools to manage their maintenance, regulatory compliance, warehousing, workforce management, etc. Zebra, along with Crave InfoTech’s products, are in the ideal position to guide enterprises to scale and own this market by 2026.
About Crave InfoTech
Crave InfoTech is a fast-scaling company offering complete enterprise solutions at minimal total ownership costs with quick deployment and a lasting impact not just for efficiency but also total audit-ready compliance.
The company has 50+ pre-packaged and market-ready products for most enterprise use-cases like enterprise asset management, warehouse management, enterprise mobility, connected assets and IoT, etc. The award-winning company caters to multiple industries like Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Utilities, Oil and Gas, Retail, E-commerce, etc. The New Jersey-based company has partnered with SAP, Zebra, Here Maps, etc. to offer enhanced solutions over legacy systems.
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company’s market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company’s Best Companies for Innovators.
