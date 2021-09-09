Water from AIR, A New Category for the Bottled Water Industry

World's First Water from Air Bottling Plant powered by MEGHDOOT

First in the World, an environmentally-friendly Bottling Plant has been setup in India by Maithri Aquatech, and sources all its water from air.

The use of AWGs is environmentally friendly as it doesn’t disrupt ground water level and no water is wasted during the process when compared to RO processing.” — K V Rao, Head, BIS Hyderabad