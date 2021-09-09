Water from AIR, A New Category for the Bottled Water Industry
First in the World, an environmentally-friendly Bottling Plant has been setup in India by Maithri Aquatech, and sources all its water from air.
The use of AWGs is environmentally friendly as it doesn’t disrupt ground water level and no water is wasted during the process when compared to RO processing.”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in the world, a packaged water bottling plant will utilize air to meet its water requirements. The plant has been set up in Hyderabad by Maithri Aquatech Pvt Ltd, a company formed under the ‘Make in India’ initiative utilising its flagship product ‘MEGHDOOT Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG)’. MEGHDOOT is an indigenous and sustainable water solution, which was developed in partnership with the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT).
Because of climate change, rapidly increasing global population and over-extraction, there is a tremendous stress on freshwater sources across the world. With a growing requirement for water, we are over-extracting water from groundwater aquifers and other water bodies, leading them to dry up. This problem is further aggravated by the discharge of wastes into scarce water bodies, leading to contamination of the water, adversely affecting health.
The atmosphere on the other hand contains vast amounts of water; there is almost six times more water in the air than in all the rivers on our planet combined. And all this water is recycled multiple times throughout the year. MEGHDOOT is a solution capable of tapping into this renewable and perennial resource of water. With the bottling plant sourcing its water from MEGHDOOT, it is eliminating dependence on scarce water sources and generating water. This also helps conserves scarce and depleting surface/ground water resources.
‘ARIA Lifewater’, the bottled water brand, will be the Gold Standard of water quality. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have approved the plant and the water, again a first in India. The quality of water generated by MEGHDOOT is also in line with drinking water quality standards of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
“Water from Air is a new category for bottled water, with Maithri Aquatech being the first company in the world entering this space! The bottling plant which we had set up in Hyderabad will generate over 2.5 million litres of water annually at its current capacity.” said Ramkrishna Mukkavilli, Founder and Managing Director of Maithri Aquatech.
“BIS has granted a license to M/s. Usata Enterprises Private Ltd. for use of ISI mark on Packaged Drinking Water sourced from atmospheric air using Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG) supplied by M/s. Maithri Aquatech Pvt. Ltd., after ensuring conformance of the product to Indian Standard IS 14543. The use of AWGs is environmentally friendly as it doesn’t disrupt ground water level and no water is wasted during the process when compared to RO processing.” said K V Rao, Head, BIS Hyderabad.
Another first in the world is how the bottling plant is meeting its cooling requirements. As a side product of the water generation process, Maithri Aquatech’s MEGHDOOT also generates cool air, which will provide central cooling to the Water Testing Lab and the Bottling area, bringing down and maintaining the temperature between 15 to 18 degrees Celsius.
This one-of-a-kind project will be India’s contribution to the World for a water-secure future. With this project showcasing MEGHDOOT’s ability to scale, Maithri Aquatech will be replicating the solution for use in other large-format applications on a sustainable and water-positive basis.
About Maithri Aquatech:
Based in Hyderabad, India, Maithri Aquatech is a company which has developed ‘MEGHDOOT’, an affordable and sustainable water solution as part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The vision of the company is to mitigate global water scarcity on a sustainable basis, while causing zero harm to the environment. Their MEGHDOOT solution is capable of generating potable water from air on a highly scalable basis even if the requirement is over millions of litres per day, without relying on any ground or surface water resources.
With water being a universal requirement, the company markets its products to B2C, B2B and B2G segments and has seen application across a wide variety of sectors ranging from residential to commercial to even defence sectors.
Maithri Aquatech’s solution is the only AWG solution to be approved by India’s Ministry of Water, the Ministry of Jal Shakti.
