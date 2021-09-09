Derby Barracks / Unlawful Possession of Cannabis
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A503116
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/08/2021 @ approximately 2130 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 Derby VT, U.S. Customs Point of Entry
VIOLATION: Possession of Cannabis
ACCUSED: Frederick Karrer
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fort Wayne, IN
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, U.S. Customs and Border Protection called the Vermont State Police to report a male, later identified by Indiana Driver’s License as Frederick Karrer, was in possession of an unlawful amount of marijuana. Troopers responded and met with Karrer. Karrer was then issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division Orleans County to answer to this criminal offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.