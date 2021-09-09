Derby Barracks / Unlawful Possession of Cannabis

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A503116

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 09/08/2021 @ approximately 2130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 Derby VT, U.S. Customs Point of Entry

VIOLATION: Possession of Cannabis

ACCUSED: Frederick Karrer

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fort Wayne, IN

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, U.S. Customs and Border Protection called the Vermont State Police to report a male, later identified by Indiana Driver’s License as Frederick Karrer, was in possession of an unlawful amount of marijuana. Troopers responded and met with Karrer. Karrer was then issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division Orleans County to answer to this criminal offense.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2021 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.