Derby Barracks / Unlawful Possession of Cannabis

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A503116

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                            

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/08/2021 @ approximately 2130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 Derby VT, U.S. Customs Point of Entry

VIOLATION: Possession of Cannabis

 

ACCUSED: Frederick Karrer                                          

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fort Wayne, IN

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, U.S. Customs and Border Protection called the Vermont State Police to report a male, later identified by Indiana Driver’s License as Frederick Karrer, was in possession of an unlawful amount of marijuana. Troopers responded and met with Karrer. Karrer was then issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division Orleans County to answer to this criminal offense. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2021 @ 1000 hours          

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

