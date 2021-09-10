Blackhawk Floors Now Offering Hardwood Floor Refinishing Services in Phoenix, Arizona

An industry leader in hardwood flooring in Phoenix is now offering a breakthrough service for floors.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hardwood floors are great for any room. They are easy to clean, they look great, and are also durable. But after years of wear and tear, hardwood floors can lose their shine. But thanks to the hardwood floor refinishing services being offered by Blackhawk Floors, Inc., hardwood floor owners in Phoenix are now able to restore the lost shine.

“Hardwood refinishing is the perfect solution for anyone with hardwood floors that need some care,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors. “Since our floors do so much work, they can often lose the finish and shine that makes them look so good. They can also suffer scratches big and small that can leave them not looking their best. But with a simple wooden floor refinish from Blackhawk Floors, you can get your hardwood looking like it did when you first had it installed, for a lot less than a new floor.”

Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

“Blackhawk Floors is your local home of quality and experienced hardwood floors refinishers. From your standard wooden floor refinish to helping spruce up old floors or upgrades, we can help,” Elquest said.

Elquest went on to point out that not only has Blackhawk Floors done hundreds of refinishing jobs in the area, but their customers come back to them again and again because of the company’s quality service, commitment to top customer service, and affordable pricing.

“At Blackhawk Floors, we appreciate all the great things about hardwood flooring and we want you to get as much out of the life of your hardwood floors as possible,” Elquest stressed before adding, “Traditional hardwood floor sanding is an extremely dusty process. The dust storm in your home, lingering dust in your air ducts, and the headache of cleanup can make it feel like it will never end. Fortunately, there is a cleaner, healthier, and faster process with the Atomic Dust Containment System from Bona. We virtually eliminate the airborne dust generated from the sanding process.”

Blackhawk Floors is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Elquest pointed out that Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel.

For more information, please visit blackhawkfloors.com/about and https://blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/blog/.

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

