Blackhawk Floors Now Offering Hardwood Floor Repair Services in Phoenix, AZ

An industry leader in hardwood flooring in Phoenix is now offering a unique service for floors.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. today announced that it is now offering hardwood floor repair services in Phoenix.

“With more than 20 years of experience, you can count on us to match stains, grains and make damage look like it was never there,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors. “At Blackhawk Floors, we’re dedicated to complete customer satisfaction from beginning to end. Our hardwood floor repair team is second to none.”

Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

Elquest explained that hardwood floors accidents happen. When your hardwood floor is damaged, you might think it’s permanent, but it doesn’t have to be.

“At Blackhawk Floors, we believe anything is possible,” Elquest said. “We work with numerous types of flooring on a day-to-day basis. If your floor is scratched, dinged, or dented but you don’t want to replace all of it, chances are there’s a fix.”

Elquest went on to point out that some of the most common types of flooring that Blackhawk Floors can repair include: Solid Hardwood Floor Repair, Cork Hardwood Floor Repair, and Engineered Hardwood Floor Repair.

Blackhawk Floors is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Elquest pointed out that Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel.

For more information, please visit blackhawkfloors.com/about and https://blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/blog/.

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

Contact Details:

15507 N Scottsdale Rd

Suite 150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

United States