Residential Construction and Infrastructure Development to Uphold The Demand For Sand & Gravel
Recycled construction aggregates are emerging as an effective alternative to conventional sources.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recycled Construction Aggregates Market research report categorizes the global market by Type (Crushed Stone, Sand & Gravel, Cement Concrete, Asphalt Pavement debris), By End Use (Roads and Bridges, Residential, Industrial) & by Region
The recycled construction aggregates market continues to remain influenced by a plethora of factors, ranging from resurgent construction activities to infrastructure development efforts of governments worldwide, particularly in developing economies. According to a recent Fact.MR study, prospects remain bullish for the recycled construction aggregates market, with sales of over 3.7 million tons estimated in 2018, and a projected Y-o-Y of nearly 5% in 2019. Demand for recycled construction aggregates is projected to register 6.0% CAGR in volume terms between 2019 and 2027.
There been a marked preference for recycled construction and crushed stone among manufacturers, in light of its relative cost-efficiency. Construction of a firm base in driveways, footpaths, and car parking, are key application areas where crushed stone witnesses significant adoption. Demand for crushed stone in the recycled construction aggregates market is further undergirded by a growing number of infrastructure development projects worldwide. High transportation and handling cost of crushed stones have led governments to carry out relevant production and recycling activities locally, thereby making them a feasible option among recycled construction aggregates.
Global Recycled Construction Aggregates Market: Segmentation
For clearer understanding of the Recycled Construction Aggregates Market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Recycled Construction Aggregates Market, which is essential to make sound investments.
A market research study is incomplete without regional analysis, and we are well aware of it. That is why, the report includes a comprehensive and all-inclusive study that solely concentrates on the geographical growth of the global Recycled Construction Aggregates Market. The study also includes accurate estimations about market growth at the global, regional, and country levels. It empowers you to understand why some regional markets are flourishing while others are seeing a decline in growth. It also allows you to focus on geographies that hold the potential to create lucrative prospects in the near future.
Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:
How will the global Recycled Construction Aggregates Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
Which segment will drive the global Recycled Construction Aggregates Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Recycled Construction Aggregates Market?
How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?
Regional analysis includes
North America (U.S., Canada)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
CIS & Russia
Japan
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)
Adoption Remains Robust in Construction of Roads & Bridges
Government projects and private sector projects are focusing on using recycled construction aggregates, with an aim to build greener roads and bridges. Demolished materials are gaining popularity as recycled construction aggregates, due to the shortage of natural resources. New bridge construction and repair activities are at the forefront in Australia, China, North America, and Europe to offer better connectivity.
Infrastructure companies are working on new projects, designing structures, connecting cities and towns to meet the growing demand to travel for business and leisure. Europe is likely to see rebuilding and repairing of roads and bridges. A recent study by the French government found that countries road network is in critical condition and a third of its road bridges require repairs. Around 300 bridges in Italy are at risk of failure. Moreover, the Federal Highway Research Institute found that in Germany around 12.4% of roads and bridges are in bad condition.
