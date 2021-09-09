Suspect Sought in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 1300 Block of Monroe Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Monday, September 6, 2021, in the 1300 block of Monroe Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:00 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/KWn9IiDSeTI

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.