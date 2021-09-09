Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of Jackson Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in the 1200 block of Jackson Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:08 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male subject, inside a residence, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the subject to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The subject was found to be in possession of a firearm and an amount of marijuana consistent with distribution.

On Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 24 year-old Tavon Valentine Lee, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Investigation at the scene suggests there was an exchange of gunfire between two suspects. This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.