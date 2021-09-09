GREAT HOME TEK LAUNCHES HOME SANITIZER PRODUCT ON PIE CAPITAL
Our mission at Great Home Tek is to transform the interface experience by providing automation required effective, safe & non-chemical approach battling viruses
We have chosen to partner with Pie Capital to broaden our reach and accelerate momentum toward our success, it is a great platform for every successful entrepreneur."CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 9, 2021
— Alan Ghahramani, CEO of Great Home Tek Inc.
GreatHome Tek, Inc. announced today the availability of its platform on Pie Capital to <help startups improve their overall company metrics and prepare them for acquisition>. “GreatHome Tek is one of our latest iOT portfolio companies that creates a platform which provides home sanitizing solutions. We welcome Alan Ghahramani and his team to Pie Capital,” said Bill Eichen, CEO of Pie Capital. Their Smart Home eco-system with our new patented Germicidal Modular Smart system address the current global sanitization needs and gives people back their peace of mind,”added Eichen.
“We have chosen to partner with Pie Capital to broaden our reach and accelerate momentum toward our success, it is a great platform for every successful entrepreneur”, added Alan Ghahramani, CEO of GreatHome Tek. “Pie Capital’s easy to use platform, team experience, as well as their advisory services, and due diligence technology, inspired us to create this long-term relationship. We continue to use Pie Capital INSTA-Post™ technology to reach thousands instantly on social media (LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter) as well as through our communications and marketing campaigns.”
ABOUT GREATHOMETEK
Founded in 2018, Great Home Tek’s low voltage smart lighting solutions significantly lowers the cost of lighting & sanitization of people's home, while bringing the best IoT home automation technology with NEW* features to enhance the end user's daily life. Our mission at Great Home Tek is to transform the interface experience by providing the automation required. We offer an effective, safe and non-chemical approach to battling harmful microscopic pathogens and viruses.
ABOUT PIE CAPITAL
Pie Capital, Inc. is a privately held corporation in Palo Alto, California. Pie Capital designs, develops and supports vertically oriented internet products and tools for the financial industry as well as advisory services. Professionals and related ecosystem partners are encouraged to contact Pie Capital’s Affiliate department affiliates@pie.capital
Pie Capital may be reached at (650) 493-1801; via email at contact@pie.capital; or visit https://www.pie.capital and https://piestartups.com
