Culture Media Market Expected to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2030
Use of cuture media in cardiovascular and cancer diseases & rise in demand of monoclonal antibodies act as the major driving forces of the culture media market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Culture Media is designed to support the population growth of micro-organisms via process of cell proliferation. Different types of culture media are available for growing different types of cells. Culture media contains the basic essentials for organisms remain the same, that is, source of energy, water, carbon source, nitrogen source, vitamins, and minerals. The variety of media that exist allow for the culturing of specific microorganisms and cell types, such as lysogeny broth, serum-free media, stem cell media, classical media, serum free media, specialty media, stem cell media, custom media formulation and others.
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Culture Media Market by Type, Application, Research Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global culture media market size was valued at $5,492.90 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $13,487.84 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.
Culture media are nutrient growth substances provided in laboratory and research settings for growth, proliferation, maintenance, and storage of microorganisms and other cell types such as stem cells, mammalian, and other cell lines. The culture media market is anticipated to grow considerably in the near future, owing to different factors such as increase in investments and funding for R&D and innovation in life sciences, especially biopharmaceutical products. In addition, the development of the biosimilar industry boosts the growth of the culture media market. However, scientific and ethical constrains with respect to use of animal-derived products in culture media and dearth of skilled professionals restrict the market growth. On the contrary, the emerging markets such as India and China are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players.
The major factors that drive the growth of culture market includes use of cell culture technique in treatment of various diseases like cancer and cardiovascular disease. The rise in demand in recent times of monoclonal antibodies which are manufactured using culture media techniques can drive culture media market. Market is also driven by innovative cell therapy products developed by R & D technologies. Also, increasing use in pharmaceutical laboratories for drug discoveries is fueling the market growth.
The culture media market is segmented based on type, application, research type, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into lysogeny broth, chemically defined media, classical media, serum-free media, specialty media, stem cell media, and others. The applications covered in the study include cancer research, biopharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine & tissue engineering, stem cell technologies, drug discovery, and others. By research type, the culture media market is fragmented into cytogenetics, cell therapy, and others. Depending on end user, the market is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, academic institute, research laboratory, and others. Region wise, the culture media market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to impact the growth of the culture media market. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed healthcare systems of the world. Due to lockdown in the entire region, the companies faced personnel problem entire period. Vaccines based on culture are to be used to immunize humans. An increase in demand for vaccines strict safety rules for novel vaccines to minimize and eradicate their spread has made the researchers introduce cell culture-based vaccines. The government has expected to speed up vaccine research and development using cell culture technology. Due to speeding vaccinations the COVID-19 have a positive impact on the culture media market.
Key Findings Of The Study
• By product type chemically defined media and lysogeny broth segment collectively accounted for nearly 41.51% share of the Culture Media market in 2020
• By product type, the stem cell media segment expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030.
• By application type cancer research and biopharmaceuticals segments held largest market share in of 56.40% in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period
• By region, North America is expected to provide lucrative market growth opportunities and grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030.
