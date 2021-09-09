INTERNATIONAL BESTSELLING BOOK SHOWCASING THE RESILIENCY OF WOMEN FEATURED DURING 2021 SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH
Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More shares stories of women who have gone from invisible to INVINCIBLE.
I learned that by becoming empowered to make good decisions for myself, I truly went from being invisible in the world, to being invincible.”LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September is Suicide Prevention Month for good reason. Suicide is a public health crisis and leading cause of death in the United States.
— Paige Davidson
A new international #1 bestselling book, Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More, is available in time for Suicide Prevention Month’s 2021 emphasis on resilience to reduce the U.S. suicide rate.
“Invisible No More; Invincible Forever is a compilation of stories from 29 amazing women. They share their journeys through challenges, struggles, abuse, desperation, and even experiencing suicidal thoughts. The stories of how these women overcame these various challenges and came out victorious on the other side offer hope, encouragement, and lessons in resiliency to millions of women globally,” said Lynda Sunshine West, inspirer of this amazing collaboration.
“The fact that The Jed Foundation, a non-profit group, focuses on resiliency, a key skill to learn and develop when it comes to suicide prevention, is no accident,” continued West. “Whether a teen or an adult, resiliency saves lives and is in evidence in every story shared in Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More. Our book tells women, “We see you; we hear you; we are here with you; and you are NOT alone!
“If you know a woman who is feeling down, depressed, invisible, or just needs a boost, I urge you to share a copy of this book with them. It is an important work to review and discuss for Suicide Prevention Month, as well as other forms of mental health awareness. Helping others speak up and speak out is invaluable,” West concluded.
In 2019, data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the most current verified data available at the time of source publication (January 2021, via the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, asfp.org/statistics), 47,511 Americans died by suicide, making it the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. During this time period, suicide was the 4th leading cause of death for ages 35-44, and 36.6% of people who died by suicide were 55 or older.
While males were more successful in committing suicide, females were 1.66% more likely to attempt suicide. Stress among women has continued to grow exponentially as females experience increasingly heavy levels of stress in both the work and home environments, which has only been amplified by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The international bestselling book became the #1 inspirational new release on Amazon a mere eight hours after its release. It is filled with the personal and profound stories of 29 women from around the world. They each share how they felt invisible, became empowered, then began a journey of facing and overcoming challenges. These heart and soul-grabbing testimonies provide motivation for readers to begin their own journeys toward healing.
“Practicing an intermittent fasting lifestyle was the beginning of an amazing new sense of empowerment, to take my health and wellness into my own hands. I kept going, and in 14 months had lost 110 pounds and many clothing sizes. Yet my weight loss was a footnote compared to the other benefits practicing intermittent fasting brought me. Ultimately, I learned that by becoming empowered to make good decisions for myself, I truly went from being invisible in the world, to being invincible – as a woman who is fully in charge of her own physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health!”
---Paige Davidson, collaborative author in Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More.
To book an interview or ask questions, contact author Paige Davidson at jpdavidson2033@gmail.com or 859-433-8560.
All proceeds of the sale of Invisible No More, Invincible Forever More go to support 501(c)(3) Dress for Success.
Paige Davidson
Fasting With Paige
+1 859-433-8560
jpdavidson2033@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook