CITY OF DETROIT BOARD OF POLICE COMMISSIONERS MAKE RESOLUTION TO CHANGE AUTHORITY OVER POLICE-AUTHORIZED TOWERS

DETROIT TOWING ASSOCATION QUESTIONS BOARD OF POLICE COMMISSION'S TIMING AND RATIONALE

"Among my questions are, does this major change in the Towing Authority affect the Detroit city charter? Why do the Commissioners want to diminish their long-standing authority?” — Julie Semma, DTA Vice President

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In what seems like an 11th hour move, the Detroit Towing Association (DTA) which represents most police authorized towing companies in Detroit, are questioning the timing and lack of input over “Item # VIII BOPC Towing Resolution to Authorize Office of Contracts & Procurement for Tow Contracts,’ on the September 9, 2021, Agenda of the Board of Police Commissioners (BoPC) Virtual Meeting. “We just received the agenda and have repeatedly asked for input into this issue,” said Barry Foster, President of the DTA. “I can only hope Chairperson Jim Holley will give us chance to discuss this with the Commission before they vote on such a major change. THIS IS OUR PLEA TO BE HEARD BY THE BOPC BEFORE THIS AGENDA ITEM.”

With a combined 607 years of experience in police-authorized towing in the City of Detroit, members are concerned they are being branded with recent allegations of corruption in the city. “I will say it again, no member of the DTA has been involved in any act of corruption, either individually or collectively,” said Foster. “Among my many questions are, does this major change in the BoPC affect the city charter? And why would the Board of Police Commissioners not want to be the authority over police-authorized towing?” added DTA Vice President Julie Semma.

WHAT: CITY OF DETROIT BOARD OF POLICE COMMISSIONERS MEETING

ITEM #VIII BOPC TOWING RESOLUTION and ITEM #XII – 6 CORRESPONDENCE FROM DTA PRESIDENT BARRY FOSTER

WHEN / WHERE: SEPTEMBER 9, 2021, AT 3:00 P.M. – VIRTUAL

ZOOM LINK & PHONE NUMBERS: https://cityofdetroit.zoom.us/j/397380647?pwd=S1kzVzU4RURFb2NBRGJIb1kwWVNjdz09 By telephone call one of these numbers: 1 (929) 436-2866, 1 (312) 626-6799, 1 (346) 248-7799, 1 (301) 715-8592, 1 (669) 900-6833, 1 (253) 215-8782 Enter the BOPC Meeting ID 397380647 and press ##

WHY: Detroit Towing Association, a non-profit association devoted to transparency, efficiency and ethics in all police authorized towing practices in the City of Detroit, are inextricably linked to public safety, law and order on our streets, avenues, highways, and freeways. Their experience working in the city, with its police, residents, businesses, and visitors, is invaluable and should not be overlooked.

DETROIT TOWING ASSOCIAITON FAST FACTS

• Detroit Towing Association was incorporated as a non-profit organization representing most police authorized towing companies invested in, and committed to, the City of Detroit.

• DTA’s mission is to advocate for a safe, open, and transparent process for all police authorized towing companies serving the Detroit Police Department, its residents, businesses, and visitors. DTA has an unequivocal commitment to keeping order on our streets, avenues, highways, and byways.

• Unfortunately, towing has a tainted image in the City of Detroit. None of DTA members have engaged in any act of corruption, either individually or collectively. An entire industry should not be branded with such a negative label based on the actions of a few.

• DTA members are 100% compliant with all Detroit Zoning Ordinances.

• DTA members have a combined 607 years of experience and expertise in towing, logistics, storage, auction, and scrap.

• Over the years, DTA members have invested more than $20M in capital improvements in their properties.

• DTA members are located throughout Detroit’s 139 square miles and are compliant with the 20-minute response time.

• DTA members can tow approximately 30,000 vehicles per year, including cars, trucks, busses, and airplanes.

• DTA members have an estimated 2.5 million square feet of real estate in the City of Detroit with a total, annual property tax exceeding $300,000.

• DTA is responsible for an estimated, annual $6,250,000 Economic Impact on the City of Detroit:

o Detroit-based Vendor Economic Impact: $5,100,000

o DATA represents approximately 42% of total businesses in towing for the region

o Total Annual Property Tax $650,000

o Total Employed 160

o Total Annual Wages $7,500,000+

o Average F/T Tow Truck Driver Salary $48,000

o Total Fringe Benefits to Employees $1,000,000+

o Total Annual Employee Income Tax to City of Detroit $500,000+