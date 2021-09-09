Office of the Governor News Release: State launches Hawai’i SMART Health Card for digital vaccination verification

For video click here

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige and Doug Murdock, chief information officer, Office of Enterprise Technology Services today unveiled the state’s Hawaiʻi SMART Health Card. The card will enable individuals who received their COVID-19 vaccinations in Hawaiʻi to create a state-issued digital Hawaiʻi SMART Health Card that may be used to confirm their vaccination status to businesses and venues that require it.

The program is voluntary and begins on Sept. 10.

Individuals who received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of Johnson and Johnson, followed by a 14-day waiting period, are eligible for the digital card. The Hawaiʻi SMART Health Card gives individuals a convenient option of presenting their vaccination status through a digital device rather than a physical CDC vaccination card or other document. Vaccination information provided by individuals obtaining the Hawaiʻi SMART Health Card will be automatically verified against the state vaccination database.

“Participation in the SMART Health Card program is purely voluntary, but it aims to make it easier and more convenient for patrons to present proof of vaccination at restaurants, gyms, other businesses and establishments that require it,” said Gov. Ige. “The digital Health Card supports counties that require proof of vaccination at certain businesses and venues. It’s another step toward protecting the health and safety of our residents and visitors, while also balancing the need to support local businesses and Hawaiʻi’s economy.”

“SMART Health Cards are growing as a standard to show proof of vaccination across the nation. Hawaiʻi joins states such as New York, California and Louisiana, in implementing an application that allows people to share their vaccine status to businesses and venues in a safe and secure way,” said Murdock.

The Hawaiʻi SMART Health Card QR code cannot be used for traveling to Hawaiʻi. Travelers arrivingSMART Health Card FAQin Hawaiʻi are required to use the Travel Exemption/Exception feature on the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi Digital Platform to receive a travel entry QR code.

Here’s how the Hawaiʻi SMART Health Card works:

Go to the Hawaiʻi Safe Travels Digital Platform, https://travel.hawaii.gov. Create an account or use your existing account. Click on the SMART Health Card logo. Take a picture of your vaccination card and upload it. Enter your vaccination information. If you are a parent or guardian and have COVID-19 vaccination records for minors, upload each digital vaccine record request separately. Once validated by the system, you will receive a QR code that you may present to business and establishments that require proof of vaccination status. Your QR Code will be available for display in the Hawaiʻi SMART Health Card section of the Safe Travels platform. Businesses and establishments may use a SMART Health Card verifier app to verify status. (The app can be downloaded to any Apple device — iPhone or iPad — or to an Android device to scan the QR code. For the app go to https://thecommonsproject.org/smart-health-card-verifier).

At this time, the Hawaiʻi SMART Card allows for the upload of vaccinations cards issued in Hawaiʻi only. Individuals not vaccinated in Hawaiʻi may present a hard copy of a vaccination document as proof of vaccination. Please note: For visitors to Hawaiʻi, this policy may vary by county.

In addition, the state is looking into developing a system to allow the upload of negative COVID-19 test results. For now, patrons may present a physical copy of their negative COVID-19 test result where required.

It is important to note that the state data base does not electronically verify some vaccination records. Entities not submitting vaccination data to the state’s database are the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, selected Federal Agencies (that have received the federal vaccine), and some pharmacies under the long-term care facility program (nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, etc.).

If the state’s database cannot verify vaccination data, individuals may present a physical document such as a CDC vaccination card or COVID-19 PCR test result, depending on what the jurisdiction will accept.

Hawaiʻi SMART Health Cards follow the format recommended by the Vaccine Credential Initiative and is currently being used by vaccination providers such as CVS.

The state is required by various federal and state laws to protect health information, including vaccination information submitted by SMART Health Card participants. The state has designed the Hawaiʻi SMART Health Card, through the Safe Travels Program, to be in compliance with these laws.

###