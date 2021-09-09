‘5 Easy Steps to Speak Spanish with Confidence’ Now Available in Kindle eBook Format

The paper copy of this game-changing book has been wildly popular amongst readers.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Language School is pleased to announce its popular book, 5 Easy Steps to Speak Spanish with Confidence, is now available in Kindle format on Amazon.Founded in 2007, The Language School’s mission is to teach conversational Spanish and English to adults seeking to improve their communication skills at work, in their communities, and during their travels. Through interactive, in-person Spanish classes in Denver , students are set up for success with welcoming spaces in which to learn a practical and engaging conversation based curriculum with entertaining professors.In the organization’s latest news, The Language School is announcing its best-selling book, 5 Easy Steps to Speak Spanish with Confidence, is now available in Kindle format on the Amazon platform. Priced at just $5.00, 5 Easy Steps to Speak Spanish with Confidence is a remarkable work that aims to teach people how to study Spanish in an easy, practical, and powerful way that guarantees the capability to become conversational in three months or less.“As Director of The Language School, I felt it was critically important to make our popular book more accessible to language students by making it available in Kindle format,” says David E Stevens III. “What’s more, we’ve priced the book competitively to ensure equity for those who may not be able to afford the paperback version. For just $5.00, and by simply following the steps included in the book, readers will learn the five principle techniques that Spanish students have used to become conversational and, ultimately, fluent.”“Our life mission, including my own, is dedicated to helping people unlock their full potential through education, communication, and spiritual growth – all of which will have a positive impact on our world and strengthen our local communities,” David continues. “We believe our Kindle eBook version of 5 Easy Steps to Speak Spanish with Confidence is a step in the right direction to accomplish this very goal.”For more information about The Language School, please visit https://www.TheLanguageSchool.us About The Language SchoolThe Language School is directed by David E Stevens III, a leader with over 10+ years in education management, supervision, and adult education administration. Additionally, David boasts 15+ years of experience teaching Spanish and English to adults and children – experience which led him to the helm of The Language School, a safe space in which students can speak a new language to become more competitive in the workplace.