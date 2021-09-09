Luxury Realtor Katrina Léonce Named one of Atlanta Magazine’s Real Estate All-Stars in September Issue – on newsstands

Katrina Léonce, Luxury Realtor

The prestigious list is based on sales volume and recognizes the top 5-10% of metro Atlanta agents.

Making the America’s Best list was a major milestone in my career, but to be honored in my hometown on this illustrious list is truly a compliment.” — Katrina Léonce

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katrina Léonce of Katrina Sells Georgia is featured in Atlanta Magazine’s September issue, on their notable list of Top Real Estate All-Stars in the metro area. Atlanta Magazine and Atlanta Magazine’s HOME publishes its annual comprehensive list to recognize the top performing real estate agents and teams in the Atlanta market, based on sales volume.

This honor comes on the heels of Léonce ranking #146 in Georgia in the 2021 REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals’ nationwide list. America’s Best Real Estate Professionals honors America’s finest real estate agents who are ranked among the top 1.5% of 1.4 million real estate professionals in the United States. She also landed on Keller Williams’ list of top 100 agents in the Southeast, placing #56 out of 1200 agents.

As an expert in the Georgia real estate market, the hardworking entrepreneur brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to buying and selling real estate in today’s housing market. She continues to serve as a premiere real estate authority in Georgia, particularly for clients in the luxury home market.

She is the #1 solo agent in the Keller Williams West Cobb brokerage and also serves on the Agent Leadership Council, providing mentorship and support to her colleagues and young professionals starting out in the industry.

“Making the America’s Best list was a major milestone in my career” says Léonce, “but to be honored in my hometown on this illustrious list is truly a compliment to the high standards my team and I enthusiastically strive to maintain. I attribute a large portion of my success to the care calls I made to my sphere and clients throughout the pandemic to see if there was any assistance I could offer, be a listening ear, and just checking in to make sure the people I cared about were okay. Those care calls turned into a substantial amount of business, although that was not my intent.”

Léonce explains, “Last year’s real estate market had its challenges, especially during the period where realtors were labeled non-essential workers and not able to show homes. During that time, I shifted my technology platforms to accommodate virtual tours, created 3-D imaging for listings, and continued to follow the science with measures to keep our clients safe when we were able to begin showings”.

Léonce has earned 5-star reviews across all real estate platforms for her commitment to client care. This stellar service has converted to countless client referrals and top accolades across the nation. Her exceptional leadership, community engagement strategies, and innovative methods, allow her to standout and surpass expectations in an ever-changing industry.

About Katrina Léonce: Léonce holds memberships as a Keller Williams Luxury Home International Realtor, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, Certified Senior Real Estate Specialist, Atlanta Board of Realtors Top Producer, Atlanta Board of Realtors Top 5%, Cobb County Multi-Million Dollar Club, National Association of Realtors, Cobb County Association of Realtors, and Susan G. Komen Survivor Speaker.

For more information, visit www.KatrinaSellsGeorgia.Com. To connect on social media and get up-to-date real estate news, follow @KatrinaSellsGeorgia on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. For more information on Atlanta Magazine’s 2021 Top Real Estate All-Stars, visit https://bit.ly/3haAZRd.

