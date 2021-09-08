Request for Information: Impartial Hearing Officer System for Special Education Due Process in New York City

Impartial Hearing Officer System for Special Education Due Process in New York City September 2021

Request for Information Directions (PDF) | Request for Information Directions (Word) Attachment A: Data Collection Required to be Captured and Reported to NYSED Attachment B: Number of Cases per IHO Exhibit C: NYC DOE Hearing Officer Payments

The New York State Education Department (NYSED) is soliciting information regarding the creation of a new Impartial Hearing Officer (IHO) system for special education due process hearings in New York City. This system must address the resolution of 14,000 or more due process complaint filings annually in compliance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and New York State Education Law and regulations.

NYSED is considering how contractual or other relationships, either with individual IHOs or a management entity, could resolve outstanding noncompliance with respect to New York City Department of Education’s (NYCDOE) obligation to maintain a functional special education due process system. Depending on the responses received, NYSED will determine whether it will prepare a Request for Proposals (RFP) to create a new IHO system for special education due process in New York City.

Responders should include, but are not limited to, attorneys, law schools, law firms, institutions of higher education, current impartial hearing officers or administrative law judges, offices of court administration, centers for dispute resolution, non-profit or for-profit entities, and/or other State or local agencies who may have interest or expertise in the creation of a new IHO system for special education due process hearings in New York City.

Questions may be submitted through NYCIHOSYSTEM@nysed.gov by September 30, 2021.

A Question and Answer Summary will be posted no later than October 19, 2021.

Responses to the RFI are due by November 5, 2021.

