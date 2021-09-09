William Pitre Becomes the New CEO of Panthera Capital Holdings LLC

Panthera Capital Holdings, LLC

The Team at Panthera Capital Holdings (PCH) Warmly Welcomes William Pitre as its New CEO.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Panthera Capital Holdings (PCH) warmly welcomes William Pitre as its new CEO.

The head of a holding company needs to build meaningful and trustful relationships with its clients. Only then can it get investors to invest in long-term projects that may take years to bear fruit.

What makes William great for his new position is his people skills. He’s got a history of working with people from different cultural backgrounds and earning their trust — a skill that a CEO of a finance-based firm can’t have enough of.

William’s passion for helping people achieve their corporate goals was demonstrated when he became a Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) member in 2009.

Diversity in the workforce is a perk that modern companies harness to get ahead. William understands that completely as his background has taught him the importance of inclusion and diversity. Furthermore, he has also worked in human resources, sales, and insurances, enhancing his leadership skills even further.

William believes the passion for helping others achieve their goals goes beyond the corporate world. That’s why he never hesitates to be a part of other forces that pursue the exact cause. His passion is why he’s a part of Episcopal Church and various other groups that contribute to the betterment of the communities.

Mr. Pitre has the correct type of personality needed to drive a firm like PCH to its dreamt heights. The team believes in William and says it’s ready for a better, brighter future with a person like Mr. Pitre leading it.

