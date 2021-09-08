U.S. Supreme Court hanging up phone, back to in-person arguments

The high court announced Wednesday that the justices plan to return to their majestic, marble courtroom for arguments beginning in October, more than a year and a half after the in-person sessions were halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
