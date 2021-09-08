More about Gov. Kemp Announces August Net Tax Revenues Up 12.7 Percent

Submit Release
Atlanta, GA - Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Georgia’s August net tax collections totaled nearly $2.13 billion, for an increase of $240 million, or 12.7 percent, compared to August 2020, when net tax collections totaled almost $1.89 billion. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled $4.28 billion, for an increase of $248.7 million, or 6.2 percent, compared to FY 2021 after two months.

The changes within the following tax categories account for August’s overall net tax revenue increase:

Individual Income Tax: Individual Income Tax collections during the month approached $1.11 billion, up from $970.3 million in August 2020, for an increase of roughly $134.8 million, or 13.9 percent.

The following notable components within Individual Income Tax combine for the net increase:

  • Individual Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) were down $8.3 million, or decreased 8.6 percent. 
  • Individual Income Tax Withholding payments were up by $121.8 million, or increased 12.6 percent, over FY 2021. 
  • Individual Income Tax Return payments were down by $12.2 million, or decreased 34 percent, from last year. 
  • All other Individual Tax categories, including non-resident return payments, were up a combined $16.9 million.

Sales and Use Tax: Gross Sales and Use Tax collections increased by $180.8 million, or 15.9 percent, up from a total of nearly $1.14 billion in FY 2021. Net Sales and Use Tax, which totaled $663.1 million for the month, increased by $69.4 million, or 11.7 percent, compared to August 2020. The adjusted sales tax distribution to local governments totaled $648 million, for an increase of roughly $112.8 million, or 21.1 percent, compared to FY 2021. Lastly, Sales Tax refunds were down by $1.4 million, or decreased 15.4 percent, from last year.

Corporate Income Tax: Corporate Income Tax collections totaled $2.1 million for a decrease of $9.2 million, or down 81.3 percent, compared to August FY 2021.

The following notable components within Corporate Income Tax make up the net decrease:

  • Corporate Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) increased by $19.1 million, or 134.7 percent, over FY 2021. 
  • Corporate Income Tax Estimated payments increased by $12.4 million, or 112.1 percent, over last year. 
  • All other Corporate Tax categories, including Corporate Return payments, were down a combined $2.5 million.

Motor Fuel Taxes: Motor Fuel Tax collections for the month increased by $19.2 million, or 12.6 percent, compared to August 2020 when Motor Fuel Tax collections totaled $152.2 million.

Motor Vehicle - Tag & Title Fees: Motor Vehicle Tag & Title Fee collections in August increased by $3.6 million, or 11.7 percent, compared to last year, while Title ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) collections totaled nearly $69.1 million, for an increase of $8.4 million, or 13.8 percent, compared to FY 2021.

