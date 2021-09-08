Creating Hope Through Action Livestreams – a Tapestry of Blended Hearts & Voices of Impacted Families & Lived Experience
Voices of Hope: Suicide attempt survivors, loss survivors, & family & close friends impacted from across the country come together
I’ve never been a fan of one day, week or month dedicated to any public health issue. Suicide impacts families every day.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suicide Prevention is Everyone’s Business is an axiom that has been shared for several years. On September 9th at 7:00 pm ET and September 10th at 6:00 pm ET, 18 people are coming together over the two nights on YouTube livestreams to take action by sharing their stories and discuss how they found paths out of the darkness of any aspect of suicidality. They are loss survivors, suicide attempt survivors, family and close friends that have been emotionally impacted by the suicidal crisis of a loved one.
— Annemarie Matulis
September has been designated as National Suicide Prevention Month. The week of September 5 – 11 has been identified as World Suicide Prevention Week, and September 10th as World Suicide Prevention Day. https://www.iasp.info/wspd2021/ “I’ve never been a fan of one day, week or month dedicated to any public health issue. Suicide impacts families every day. With that said, we need to use every option possible to give families and communities accurate and helpful information,” said Annemarie Matulis, CEO & Co Founder of A Voice at the Table, a movement formed in 2014 for families and close friends emotionally impacted by the suicidal crisis of loved ones.
Tracey Pacheco Medeiros, a suicide attempt survivors and Co-Founder of A Voice at the Table noted, “So, gather ‘round the kitchen table, curl up on the couch, hang out on the porch. Settle in for an informal and casual evening of wellness through effective storytelling, Tedtalky sessions, a video or two and more. Hear from suicide attempt survivors, loss survivors and impacted family& close friends whose loved ones have experienced some form of suicidal experience and those dedicated to mental and emotional wellness. You might want to have a notebook ready. A few of the presenters will invite you to engage in some wellness exercises.”
Are you a Mil/Vet family? There will be presenters for you. Always looking for more options for #soulcare? That will be covered. Spoken Word and the experiences of young adults’ experiences? That too, and much more. The “blended hearts and voices” reflect cultural diversity and are from Massachusetts, Missouri, Georgia, New York, Florida, Ohio, Washington and California. They are change-agents, activists, and advocates.. Ages range from 19 to 75. All share from the heart and all have the same goals – to improve the quality of life; to find a life worth living. That’s the “who” of the two nights.
WHAT: YouTube Livestreams
WHEN: Thursday, September 9th at 7:00 pm ET; Friday, September 10th at 6:00 pm ET
WHERE:
Thursday, Sept. 9th: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=med9S29J9RY
Friday, Sept. 10th: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWrNqCO4h2Q
Each link remains active the entire evening, so come and go as you need.
WHY: To create hope through action #WorldSuicidePreventionDay
The collaborative alliance of hosts are A Voice at the Table, the Kacie Palm Project for Youth Suicide Prevention, the Greater Taunton Community Services, Inc.
Event Planners: Annemarie Matulis, Tracey Medeiros & Jenn Carson.
Producer: Live on Social Now Productions | Marisa Cali https://www.liveonsocialnow.com/
Questions? director@avoiceatthetable.org
A Voice at the Table, founded in 2013, is the national "home base" for the Impacted Family & Friends movement. Our purpose is to create a collaborative alliance to compile support resources for this marginalized population within suicidology and mental wellness. Our psych-educational workshops which address attempt and loss survivors and the family impacted, have a scalable model for peer lead resilience and recovery and can be delivered across multi-media platforms. A Voice at the Table has an organizational membership in the American Association of Suicidology & is a corporate sponsor for Massachusetts Coalition for Suicide Prevention.
The Greater Taunton Community Services, Inc. is a Taunton MA based, all volunteer, grassroots nonprofit dedicated to those who are underserved, particularly those impacted by homelessness, domestic violence, substance abuse and suicide prevention. Additionally, GTCS supports all resource and support efforts for Impacted Family & Friends. GTCS, Inc. is an organizational member of the American Association of Suicidology as well as a corporate sponsor for the Massachusetts Coalition for Suicide Prevention.
The Kacie Palm Project for Youth Suicide Prevention was founded in 2015 to address any and all aspects of supporting adolescents, teens and young adults who may struggle with suicidality. The Project also has a social emotional learning project for grades K-5 that includes sets of four books, virtual story hours and companion parent coaching videos. The Kacie Palm project supports all Impacted Family & Friends efforts, specifically the blended hearts series that bring loss and attempt survivor to one table. They have an organizational membership in the American Association of Suicidology.
Annemarie Matulis
A Voice at the Table
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn