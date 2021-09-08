Cheatham Co. Mother, Son Indicted in TBI Child Abuse Case

ASHLAND CITY – A Cheatham County mother and her biological son face felony charges after a TBI investigation into allegations of child abuse following a 2020 AMBER Alert.

At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI special agents began investigating Coletta Jean Gorman (DOB 11-2-68) and her biological son, Alvin Robert Jensen (DOB 6-9-91). During the investigation, agents determined the two mistreated Gorman’s adopted children, one of whom became the subject of an AMBER Alert after leaving home to flee the abuse.

Today, the Cheatham County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Gorman with six counts of Aggravated Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment. The indictments charged Jensen with one count of the same offense. This afternoon, Cheatham County deputies arrested Gorman and Jensen and booked both into the Cheatham County Jail, where Gorman was held on $550,000 bond, and Jensen was held on $100,000 bond.

Coletta Gorman

Alvin Jensen