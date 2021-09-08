DLNR News Release: Redevelopment proposals for Banyan Drive properties set to go to land board

Newsroom Posted on Sep 8, 2021 in Latest News

(HONOLULU) – The DLNR has received one redevelopment proposal for the former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel, and three for the former Country Club Condominium Hotel, both located on Banyan Drive in Hilo.

Last August a Request for Qualifications/Request for Proposals (RFQ/RFP) was published and DLNR Chair Suzanne Case appointed an evaluation committee to analyze and make a recommendation to the Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR).

The committee’s recommendation to approve Tower Development Inc. as the lessee/developer for both properties could go before the BLNR as early as its Sept. 24 meeting.

Copies of all the proposals submitted (redacted in some cases for confidential and proprietary information) are available to review on-line on the DLNR website at:

Staff submittals detailing the reasons for the selection of Tower Development will be available for review on the DLNR website one week prior to the board meeting date at this location:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/meetings/blnr-meetings-2021/

