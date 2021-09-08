Route 3053 Seabright Road Slide Repair Starts Monday in North Fayette

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work on Seabright Road (Route 3053) in North Fayette Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, September 13 weather permitting.

Slide repair work, requiring the closure of a portion of Seabright Road between Commodore Drive and North Branch Road, will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as PennDOT crews conduct rock slope repair through Friday, September 24. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

South of the Slide

From Seabright Road, take North Branch Road westbound

Turn right onto Route 980

Turn right toward the ramp to Eastbound Route 22

Turn right onto Seabright Road

End detour

North of the Slide

Crews will conduct preparatory work on Monday, September 13. A single-lane lane restriction controlled by flaggers will occur.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

