More about DJJ GRADUATES 35 JUVENILE CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS

Decatur, GA – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) hosted a graduation ceremony for 35 newly-trained Juvenile Correctional Officer (JCO) cadets on Friday, August 27, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Ga. The cadets have now joined the ranks of other JCOs at state-run secure facilities throughout Georgia.

“Our JCOs ensure a safe and secure environment for the rehabilitation of justice-involved youth,” said DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “Their duties require maturity, reliability and self-discipline. I am grateful for the commitment of these officers to DJJ and the youth we serve.”

Basic Juvenile Correctional Officer Training (BJCOT) is a 240-hour comprehensive program that provides basic skills training in security practices and procedures. A cadet must meet established standards on written examinations that evaluate cognitive knowledge and performance-oriented studies to complete the program.

The graduates have been assigned to 15 different secure facilities located in Clayton, Crisp, DeKalb, Floyd, Fulton, Muscogee, Lauren, Richmond, and Terrell counties. Members of BJCOT Class #247 include:

To learn more about career opportunities with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, contact the Office of Human Resources at 404-294-3431 or email [email protected].