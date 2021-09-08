Submit Release
News Search

There were 662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,944 in the last 365 days.

Appellate Judicial Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Newton vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

 

8 September 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, created by the July 2021 retirement of Judge Thomas H. Newton.

There are 14 applicants, of whom five report they are women and three report they are minority applicants. Nine are from outside the Kansas City metropolitan area. Eleven applicants work in the public sector, one works in the private sector and two work in both. Of those in the private sector, one works in a solo or small-firm practice. Of those in the public sector, seven are trial court judges. The applicants’ mean age is 45.7 years. 

Rule 10.28(d) permits the commission to select from among all a vacancy’s applicants those it wishes to interview. Historically, names of those being considered for a judicial vacancy were not released to the public; effective September 2010, the Supreme Court of Missouri changed Rule 10 to permit the judicial commissions to release the names of those individuals being interviewed. For this vacancy, the commission announces it will interview all 14 applicants:

Ryan S. Asbridge

Cory L. Atkins

Chad E. Blomberg

Merilee A. Crockett

Joshua C. Devine

James C. Egan

Kenneth R. Garrett III

Shaun J. Mackelprang

Tracey A. Mason-White

Ryan A. Moehlman

Jalilah Otto

Vivek Puri

Rebecca L. Spencer

Janet L. Sutton

The commission is expected to conduct interviews beginning at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 12 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the Supreme Court Building, 207 West High Street in Jefferson City. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating and compliance with current CDC guidelines; face masks and social distancing may be required. Interviews will not be available online.

The commission is expected to meet at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, after interviews conclude, at the Supreme Court Building to select the three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. 

 

###

Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676

You just read:

Appellate Judicial Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Newton vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.