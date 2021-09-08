Appellate Judicial Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Ransom vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

8 September 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, created by May 2021 appointment of Judge Robin Ransom to the Supreme Court of Missouri.

There are 12 applicants, of whom three report they are female and one reports being a minority applicant. Four are employed outside the St. Louis metropolitan area. Seven applicants work in the public sector and five work in the private sector. Of those in the private sector, one works in a solo or small-firm practice. Of those in the public sector, four are trial court judges. The applicants’ mean age is 52.3 years.

Rule 10.28(d) permits the commission to select from among all a vacancy’s applicants those it wishes to interview. Historically, names of those being considered for a judicial vacancy were not released to the public; effective September 2010, the Supreme Court of Missouri changed Rule 10 to permit the judicial commissions to release the names of those individuals being interviewed. For this vacancy, the commission announces it will interview all 12 applicants:

Peter W. Gullborg Kathleen S. Hamilton Renée D. Hardin-Tammons Joseph B. Kloecker Jr. Ellen S. Levy Jeffery T. McPherson Eric S. Peterson David E. Roland Jason M. Sengheiser Cristian M. Stevens David R. Truman Michael S. Wright

The commission is expected to conduct interviews beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 13 and 9 a.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the Supreme Court Building, 207 West High Street in Jefferson City. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating and compliance with current CDC guidelines; face masks and social distancing may be required. Interviews will not be available online.

The commission is expected to meet at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, October 14, after interviews conclude, at the Supreme Court Building to select the three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.

