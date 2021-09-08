McMinnville’s Newest Art Gallery Opens with a Flourish
Famed Impressionistic Artist Makes a Statement in Oregon Wine CountryMCMINNVILLE, OR, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The afternoon of August 14th saw locals and visitors alike flock to The Erin Hanson Gallery on 1805 NE Colvin Court in McMinnville, Oregon. They were coming for the Grand Opening of the acclaimed impressionist’s new gallery, and they were not disappointed.
The gallery rolled out the red carpet for visitors, showcasing the colorful art on display, allowing guests to see pieces that were still on the drying racks – and allowing guests further behind the scenes to explore the artist’s studio and view her latest work sitting on her easel. This newest painting, called Baker Creek, captures the lush greenery found at nearby Baker Creek.
Lovely landscapes graced every wall as the artist herself shared stories about each piece, chatted about art, and discussed her recent art replication project, which utilizes 3-D scanning technology. Every part of the gallery, warehouses, and production facilities was open to the public eye.
Along with the impressionist art, lively music was paired with delightful wine. The wine, poured by McMinnville’s Elizabeth Chambers Cellars, accompanied a lovely cheese spread for peckish attendees. Guests enjoyed the entire experience and spent time absorbing the beautiful paintings surrounding them. The festive atmosphere, delicious wine, and vibrant art made for an art and wine afternoon for the books.
All locals and tourists are welcome to visit the new McMinnville Gallery during walk-in hours and see Erin Hanson’s latest “open impressionism” landscape paintings. Each painting blends modern expressionism and classic impressionism to capture the movement and beauty of natural spaces.
Walk-in hours are Wednesday through Saturday, from 10am to 6pm.
The gallery, located at 1805 NE Colvin Ct in McMinnville, and is also open by appointment.
