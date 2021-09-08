Attorney General Moody Enlists Retired Law Enforcement Officers to Join Bigs in Blue Program

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As a juvenile judge, I witnessed firsthand the transformative difference a prime role model can make in a child’s life, and I can think of no better role models for our youth than law enforcement officers who devote their careers to protecting and serving others.

“The amount of success the Bigs in Blue program has already had here in Florida is overwhelmingly positive. Now, thanks to our great retired LEOs, we are going to be able to pave the way for further success. With hundreds of opportunities for new mentor placements of retired officers and at-risk youth, we can continue to spread positive influence and build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”