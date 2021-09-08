The International Association of Certified ISAOs Implements Zero Trust for Critical Infrastructure Ransomware Defense
Asgard EverSafe Backup and Disaster Recovery as a Service Built on VirnetX Zero Trust Networking Technology
Virnetx (NYSE:VHC)
Ransomware attacks are one of the biggest threats to our critical infrastructure as well as government and business entities”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IACI, the global association advancing security resilience via threat intelligence and defensive measures information sharing and response announced the implementation of Asgard EverSafe Zero Trust Backup and Disaster Recovery solution built on VirnetX’s encrypted Zero Trust Networking Technology to protect IACI and to support critical infrastructure data resilience and ransomware defense.
One of the most dangerous threats to government and private-sector critical infrastructure is ransomware. In the first half of 2021 (compared to 2020), average ransomware demands surged by 518% and the number of attacks increased by 151% (304.7 million).
In May of this year, President Joe Biden issued an “Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity” including a key directive to develop and implement Zero Trust Architecture plans and best practices across the federal government including partnering with the private sector to ensure a trusted digital infrastructure.
“As public and private organizations work to move from a perimeter-based security model to Zero Trust architecture, successful implementation takes time, resources and strategic planning while adversaries are continuing to actively advance sophisticated ransomware attacks. EverSafe is an easy win in the race to Zero Trust data protection with Asgard EverSafe and VirnetX Zero Trust Networking Technology moving from a reactive to a proactive security stance.” said Deborah Kobza, IACI President/CEO.
“Secure and trusted backups and the ability to recover quickly are critical for minimizing the impacts of ransomware. EverSafe is a game changer for ransomware defense.” said Todd Hillis, IACI’s Chief Intelligence Officer.
Asgard EverSafe Backup and Disaster Recovery as a Service is built on the VirnetX Zero Trust Networking Technology, protecting data back-ups, data in transit and at rest on a private secure domain, separate and invisible from the public Internet, ensuring data integrity and availability. VirnetX Zero Trust Networking Technology was originally developed for the US intelligence community to ensure private, secure communications and encrypted data protection.
“VirnetX Zero Trust Networking Technology enables EverSafe to improve upon Veeam’s best-in-class backup and recovery platform with unparalleled Zero Trust security delivering the most secure data protection available anywhere to our clients,” said Asgard CEO Brian Waltermire.
“Ransomware attacks are one of the biggest threats to our critical infrastructure as well as government and business entities,” said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX CEO and President. “VirnetX Zero Trust Networking Technology and Asgard’s EverSafe Zero Trust Backup and Disaster Recovery provides the solution to these highly disruptive attacks. We applaud IACI’s initiative as it implements Zero Trust critical infrastructure ransomware protection.”.
About The International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI)
The International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI) is the global association for public and private sector actionable cyber threat and defensive measures information sharing and coordinated response supported by best practice, technologies and education, breaking down long-standing information sharing barriers and silos. IACI is headquartered at the IACI-CERT, NASA/Kennedy Space Center, FL.
https://www.iaci.global
About Asgard
Asgard is the leader in Zero Trust Cloud Backup and Data Recovery Solutions servicing clients ranging from government municipalities to the small enterprise organization. Located in New York, NY., Asgard leverages data centers around the world to provide these much needed Zero Trust data recovery solutions to its valued clients wherever they may be.
www.asgardmsp.com
About VirnetX
VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology company with patented Zero Trust Networking Technology for secure communications, including its secure domain registry. VirnetX holds over 190 US and foreign granted patents/validations and pending applications.
https://virnetx.com/
