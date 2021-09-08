The Financial Advisors Club NFT Project Is The First To Unite Meme Stocks and NFTs

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, DC, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you have been following the crypto space in the past few weeks you have heard about all sorts of NFT trades from influencers like Gary Vee and Faze Banks.



If you have been in the investment world this year, you have heard of the Financial Advisors meme after the historic GME short squeeze in January 2021 - and you can now get your very own Financial Advisor on https://financialadvisorsclub.io/ Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 at 3PM EST.

The Financial Advisors Club is a branded meme-inspired series of 10,000 unique NFT mints that will live on the Etherem Blockchain as an ERC721 Token. “Degenerates” - as the community calls themselves love to wear financial advisors avatars as their profile pictures and why this project is set to be a success. It truly ties the community together and allows members to express their unique identities.

Here’s what you have to know about the anticipated TFAC drop:

Starting on September 9th, the financial advisors’ community that is known for their love of “meme-stocks” will be engaging in the project starting Tuesday, September 9th, 2021. After seeing the success and the strength of the community during the GME 2021 short squeeze, there is little doubt that would be able to reproduce the same success in this project. A success that reached the headlines all over the world will be crossing towards the NFT world.

Here is how the NFT traits will be distributed:

81%

The degens. The herd. The Plebs. The Yoloers. We are the 81%! Each Financial Advisor is unique in their own way. With traits such as hair, emotion, skin tone….! The question is, are you part of the 81% or perhaps you are a bit RARER?!





18.8%

These Are the top 18% of the TFAC collection. With super rare and desirable traits such as Lazer Eyes, Mask, Smoking, Rambo, McDonald's hat, etc. We don't make the rules the big bang event did.





0.2%

0.2% Super Rares. Sexier, Smarter, Bigger Brained? The 0.2% of the TFAC NFT mints are undeniably easier on the eye than the other plebs. The question is, are you part of the 0.2%?





The roadmap that you can find on their website ( https://financialadvisorsclub.io/ ) is filled with exciting plans. Not only will they be partnering up with influencers, but already in PHASE 1, they will be airdropping 20 hand-drawn NFTs of famous real-life characters know by the community. Will we see a Jordan Belfort look-a-like? Let’s say tuned on their social media to find out. Additionally, PHASE 2 and 3 include Open Sea royalty shares to their holders, a LoFi Channel as well as using the tax they collect to start their own investment pool for the community that will solely buy meme-stocks and share an equal amount of profits to every holder monthly. This is the perfect community ambiance that we look for when searching for new projects.

The best way to get involved with the project is to do so early by minting their NFTs pn Tuesday, September 9th at 3 PM EST. There will be 10,000 avatars for sale at 0.08 ETH. Once the collection is sold out, it will only be available on OpenSea.io as a secondary market.

What are Non-fungible Tokens (NFT)

Non-Fungible Tokens is a data unit stored in the blockchain that certifies that that specific asset is unique and not interchangeable. In the past recent weeks, there has been explosive growth in 2D/3D picture assets. CryptoPunk #6275 has just sold for 1.32k ETH ($5.1M), and it all indicates that this is just the start of a new sort of investment. The younger generation is starting to prefer to buy NFTs rather than the real state as they believe they will get a better monetary investment in the long run.

A simple way to find a great investment is to find new projects and mint the NFTs yourself. What exactly does this mean? Minting is when you become the very first owner of an NFT by buying it directly from the project. This event only happens once and as soon as the project sells out - you can only obtain those same NFTs in the secondary market.

How do you find new projects to buy?

You ideally want to find projects that are backed either by some sort of utility or some sort of brand - those are known to value the most over time. If you can get both, that’s even better. A new project that is about to launch on Tuesday, September 9th, 2021 at 3PM EST is the perfect example that many are intrigued by.

Want to know more? Stay tuned!

https://discord.com/invite/GvhXqGdZU2

https://www.instagram.com/FinancialAdvisorsClub/

https://twitter.com/tfac__nft



Media Contact -

Financial Advisors Club

info@financialadvisorsclub.io

Source Link