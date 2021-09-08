Updated with Additional Photos: Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 600 Block of Morton Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle and a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 5, 2021, in the 600 block of Morton Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:07 am, Fourth District members responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Officers located a crime scene but no victim. Shortly thereafter, an adult male victim sought treatment at an area hospital for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below. The vehicle of interest is described as possibly being a dark Lexus.

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

