Vapor IO Named Leader and Outperformer for Two Consecutive Years in 2021 GigaOm Radar for Edge Colocation

Highlights Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid platform as offering the best execution and value for edge colocation, giving highest marks for dense regional coverage

Because of our universal deployment model, customers can certify once and deploy everywhere. No other platform delivers edge-to-edge middle mile consistency and pre-integration across the nation.” — Cole Crawford, Founder & CEO of Vapor IO.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vapor IO, creators of the Kinetic Grid™ Platform, and the fastest growing company for intelligent edge-to-edge colocation, exchange and networking services, today announced it was recognized in the most recent GigaOm Radar for Edge Colocation report as offering one of the most robust solutions for distributed colocation and networking services. GigaOm Radar helps IT organizations assess competing solutions in the context of well-defined features. The report describes how Vapor IO deploys multiple sites in a region at the access edge layer to form its Kinetic Edge architecture. From the Kinetic Edge, it can offer distributed colocation and networking services, presenting multiple sites as a single, virtual data center.

“We are proud to be recognized for a second year as a leader and outperformer in the 2021 GigaOm Radar report. The GigaOm team has a comprehensive perspective on edge and they recognize how our Kinetic Grid combines software-driven networking, colocation, interconnection, and intelligence into a comprehensive, cloud and carrier-neutral platform,” said Cole Crawford, Founder and CEO of Vapor IO. “Because of our universal deployment model, customers can certify once and deploy everywhere. No other platform delivers edge-to-edge middle mile consistency and pre-integration of services across the nation.”

According to the report, the rollout of 5G wireless technology and the explosion of the Internet of Things (IoT), will create exponential expansion for edge platforms like Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid.. The report breaks out infrastructure edge into three categories established by their key criteria including: physical infrastructure, core systems, and platform systems. Vapor IO’s Kinetic Edge and Kinetic Grid, along with the company’s extensive partnerships, offer edge solutions across all three categories.

The Kinetic Edge combines software and high-speed connectivity to mesh together multiple micro data centers so they behave as a single logical data center that spans a geographic area. Tightly integrated with public and private first and last mile networks, the Kinetic Grid platform supports software-driven, real-time applications operating between locally distributed sites, capable of supporting sub-100 microsecond latencies required by 5G RAN and other services. Built as a platform for the deployment of public and private 5G, the Kinetic Grid also supports cloud providers, CDNs, IoT and immersive entertainment, and Industry 4.0 applications over shared infrastructure. Currently, the Kinetic Grid is being deployed in 36 U.S. cities, the Kinetic Grid combines software-driven networking, colocation, interconnection, and intelligence into a comprehensive, carrier-neutral platform.

“Vapor IO is at the intersection of the wired and wireless world, the place more are coming to know as the Edge” said Cole Crawford, CEO of Vapor IO. “We are proud to offer a solution that enables spectrum owners, cloud providers, CDNs, web scale companies and other innovative enterprises to place IT equipment in Kinetic Edge locations and interconnect through software. The Kinetic Edge platform optimizes bi-directional traffic from edge to core, providing unfettered low-latency access to the existing 4G LTE and emerging 5G wireless networks.”

For more about Vapor IO and its solutions, please visit www.vapor.io

About Vapor IO

Vapor IO is developing the largest nationwide edge-to-edge networking, colocation and interconnection platform capable of supporting the most demanding low-latency workloads at the edge of the wireless and wireline access networks. The company’s Kinetic Grid platform combines multi-tenant colocation with software-defined interconnection and high-speed networking. The company’s technologies deliver the most flexible, highly-distributed edge infrastructure at the edge of the wireless network. Vapor IO has deployed its Kinetic Edge services in Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and Pittsburgh, and is actively deploying in 36 additional markets. Follow @VaporIO on Twitter.

Vapor, Kinetic Edge, Kinetic Grid and Kinetic Edge Exchange are registered trademarks or trademarks of Vapor IO, Inc.