Dr. Wilson Asfora Helms New Ceda Orthopedic Group Surgical Center
Board-certified neurosurgeon, Wilson Asfora, MD brings his expertise to the new state-of-the-art surgical facility in Miami, Florida.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ceda Orthopedic Group has announced the opening of its new spine surgery center in Miami, Florida where prominent neurosurgeon, Wilson Asfora will lead a team of doctors in providing orthopedic procedures, neurosurgery and pain management strategies. Ceda Orthopedic Group treats and cares for patients experiencing short-term and long-term effects of injury. The new facility will expand the organization’s rich offerings and provide state-of-the-art technology for the latest treatment and surgical procedures.
Dr. Wilson Asfora, M.D. is renowned for his innovative work in neurosurgery, the scope of his practice including spinal disorders and tumors. He began his medical career in 1977 and has applied his career to innovative research and surgery methodology. With an exceptional surgical record and internationally recognized accomplishments, Dr. Asfora brings both experience and heart to his new post.
“It is an incredible honor to be leading this new effort to treat our patients with surgical solutions that limit pain and restore functionality after bodily injury,” says Dr. Asfora. “My goal is to serve each patient by providing the individualized care they deserve, supported by best-practice protocols and the latest technology.”
A prolific career and numerous ground-breaking surgical successes have culminated in this career pinnacle for Dr. Asfora who believes medicine is a dynamic blend of artistry and science. He upholds the mission of Ceda Orthopedic Group to work relentlessly in achieving restorative treatments for its patients with passion and proven medical care.
Dr. Wilson Asfora, M.D. is a Brazilian-born, board certified Neurosurgeon who studied at prestigious institutions including Oxford University Medical School and Harvard University’s Department of Neurosurgery. He is renowned for his medical patents, surgical prowess and features on the Discovery Health Channel.
