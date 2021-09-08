Military training exercise taking place on 287 north of Rawlins

Sep 8, 2021

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Reminder to motorists, the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Wyoming Highway Patrol will be closing US 287/WYO 789 between Rawlins and Lamont to all traffic from about 5-8:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, in order to support a segment of a large scale military training exercise.

WYDOT is joining other state and local agencies in supporting a multi-state “Rally in the Rockies” military training exercise this fall.

Numerous units across U.S. Air Force Reserve Command will be conducting various training operations in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming using a variety of cargo and fighter aircraft along with ground crews from multiple service branches.

“This is a joint exercise that will encompass the active duty Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, Army and the Army National Guard to maintain a current state of readiness and meet the requirements of today’s global operating environment,” said Master Sgt. Scott Klobucher, 327th Airlift Squadron loadmaster and exercise planner. “The amount of planning support that the Governor’s office, the local government and WYDOT has provided has been key in making this exercise a success.”

Residents and motorists will likely see increased military presence in southeast Wyoming from Sept. 12-17, including low-flying aircraft, especially in and around Camp Guernsey and the Muddy Gap area north of Rawlins. Motorists planning to take this route that morning are advised to plan an alternate route or travel time to avoid delays from the closure.

“WYDOT values all of its partnerships, including supporting the armed forces,” said WYDOT director Luke Reiner. “We’re happy to support the Air Force in this important training endeavor and hope the traveling public is understanding of the delays.”

The training exercise is not open to the public, and there will not be any public parking or services at or near the training site.