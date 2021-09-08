Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security to Honor “Three Stars of Tennessee Award" Recipients

NASHVILLE --- Commissioner Jeff Long will join Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee Senator Becky Duncan Massey and state officials to honor individuals who have displayed outstanding public safety in their communities. The “Three Stars of Tennessee Award” will be presented to the families of seven courageous individuals who sacrificed their lives for Tennesseans. State officials will also honor first responders who work tirelessly to secure the safety of Tennessee citizens.

WHO: Governor Bill Lee

Tennessee Senator Becky Duncan Massey, Knoxville

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long

Tennessee Office of Homeland Security Director Greg Mays

WHAT: “Three Stars of Tennessee Award” and First Responders Ceremony

WHEN: Thursday, September 9, 2021

9:00 a.m. CST

WHERE: Hermitage Hills Baptist Church

3475 Lebanon Pike

Hermitage, Tennessee 37076

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

###