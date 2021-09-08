Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security to Honor “Three Stars of Tennessee Award" Recipients
NASHVILLE --- Commissioner Jeff Long will join Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee Senator Becky Duncan Massey and state officials to honor individuals who have displayed outstanding public safety in their communities. The “Three Stars of Tennessee Award” will be presented to the families of seven courageous individuals who sacrificed their lives for Tennesseans. State officials will also honor first responders who work tirelessly to secure the safety of Tennessee citizens.
WHO: Governor Bill Lee
Tennessee Senator Becky Duncan Massey, Knoxville
Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long
Tennessee Office of Homeland Security Director Greg Mays
WHAT: “Three Stars of Tennessee Award” and First Responders Ceremony
WHEN: Thursday, September 9, 2021
9:00 a.m. CST
WHERE: Hermitage Hills Baptist Church
3475 Lebanon Pike
Hermitage, Tennessee 37076
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.
###