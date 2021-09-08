VIGILANTE revs up the classic Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a HEMI platform

Vigilante Jeep Grand Wagoneer - The ultimate classic Jeep, re-engineered on a modern platform. The perfect storm between high-quality restoration expertise, fully updated and properly reengineered platforms and modern drivetrains. The chassis is custom-built to the highest standards and allows us to integrate the power of high-performance HEMI engines responsibly VIGILANTE Modern Powertrain

Jeep Grand Wagoneer Gets New Life. Classic Jeep Grand Wagoneer Gets a Massive Restoration Overhaul.

COLUMBUS, TEXAS, ÉTATS-UNIS, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Icon gets rebuilt with phenomenal powertrain and handcrafted chassis while keeping its original design.

Meticulous exterior improvements and modern mechanical upgrades in a state-of-the art restoration that celebrates the Jeep Heritage and provides premium comfort and reliability.

- U.S based Jeep restoration company VIGILANTE is regarded as the pioneer in the classic Jeep restoration field

- VIGILANTE recently designed an advanced chassis to rebuild the original Jeep Grand Wagoneer with phenomenal power

-The Jeep’s original aesthetics are maintained, but reengineered on a modern platform

- The original Jeep chassis was not a viable option to handle 485 to 1000 horsepower, so VIGILANTE created a new and stronger one from scratch

- The completely reengineered platform (chassis, suspension, brakes) can handle the extra power of HEMI engines

- The vintage Jeeps’ handling, braking, and overall performance is comparable to that of a modern SUV

- Some vehicles are ready for delivery. Or customers can choose the model, specifications, and engine that best fit their needs.

- Premium modern performance:

-- HEMI engines - powertrains range from 485 hp to 1000 hp

-- EIBACH coil springs are added, with Fox 2.0 dampers to absorb any impacts

-- BAER 6-piston calipers to aid with braking performance

-- 17x8'' wheels (instead of 15x7'') to allow for better braking, giving the Jeep a modern and robust look that better aligns with its performance

The completely restored and rebuilt classic Jeep Grand Wagoneer marks the rebirth of a legend, enhancing its capabilities with a powerful engine on a custom-built chassis.

Out of the three Jeeps VIGILANTE restores, the work done on the Grand Wagoneer is probably the most impressive. The SUV gets both cosmetic and performance upgrades, which make the ride feel more comfortable and powerful than ever before. The newly installed components bring the best out of the Grand Wagoneer.

VIGILANTE offers its customers the choice to select one out of three HEMI engines based on their performance needs. The powertrains range from 485 hp to 1000 hp. Moreover, EIBACH coil springs are added, with Fox 2.0 dampers to absorb any impacts. The new suspension replaces the standard leaf spring setup in the old Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

It is not possible to effectively stop a giant Grand Wagoneer using the Jeep’s old brakes. That is why VIGILANTE fits the SUV with brand-new BAER 6-piston calipers to aid with braking performance.

What's more, the chassis is powder-coated and reinforced to withstand the immense amount of horsepower and torque produced by the modern HEMI engine.

Restored in Columbus, Texas, the VIGILANTE Jeeps – completed or customizable - can be seen at the showroom now, or on the inventory page of their website.

VIGILANTE’s Best-in-class Proprietary Platform

The idea of a vintage vehicle rebuilt to perfection is enticing, but finding such a vehicle is rare. VIGILANTE understands the emotional connection one can have with their vintage Jeeps and has taken it upon itself to polish and present classic Jeeps in their original form.

VIGILANTE has 20 years of experience in the Jeep restoration field through its parent company Jeep Heritage. What drove the creation of the subsidiary VIGILANTE was the desire to go beyond a classic restoration: VIGILANTE focuses on completely reengineering the Jeep’s frame and performance while keeping the Jeep’s vintage aesthetics.

“We wanted to maintain the iconic design of Brook Stevens but dial up the spice to suit our needs.”

said Daniel van Doveren, CEO of VIGILANTE.

The company is a one-stop solution for all Jeep restoration needs. Not only do they beautify the exterior and interior, they also rebuild the entire chassis, so it can withstand the forces of modern powertrains. It takes meticulous research and hours of hard work to install a contemporary engine into a classic vehicle, but they take pride in being experts in such work.

“The creation of this platform was a real challenge. It was complex and long, but the perseverance paid off. Thousands of hours of work were necessary and have been rewarded with this exceptional result that we are proud to offer through VIGILANTE” said Daniel van Doveren, CEO of VIGILANTE.

The VIGILANTE engineers and designers use modern simulation software programs to design the perfect mix between vintage soul and modern performance for their restored SUVs. The company specializes in rebuilding classic Jeep SUVs, especially those that Jeep produced between 1964 and 1991 (the Jeep Cherokee, Jeep Wagoneer, and the Jeep J-Truck).

The aforementioned Jeeps are rebuilt on a bespoke chassis that is fitted with modern suspension, brakes and engines. When it comes to SUVs, power is everything. That’s why VIGILANTE fit their Jeeps with HEMI engines – the same ones that are found in today's Trackhawk and Grand Cherokee SRT variants.

The company stays true to the classic design elements, and ensures it does not change anything that would alter the shape and feel of the vehicle.

VIGILANTE’s Restoration Process

VIGILANTE takes pride in providing the best-in-class service. Its workers, designers, and engineers work closely together to design the best vintage Jeep. First, the staff strips off everything from the vehicle and searches for rust and damage on the body. The issues are quickly resolved and treated to prevent future rust. Then, they paint the vehicle from the ground-up. Every inch is meticulously covered from top to bottom. New parts are added and the vehicle is re-assembled with extra care.

Price and Other Details

The VIGILANTE Grand Wagoneer starts at $265,000. That figure can go up if the more powerful engines are selected: the 707 hp supercharged V8 powertrain costs an additional $15,000 and the larger 426 cubic inch V8 costs an additional $25,000.

