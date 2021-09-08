Application Security Market Size Worth USD 22.12 Billion at CAGR of 25.8%, By 2026
Reports And Data
Application Security Market Size – USD 3.51 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 25.8%, Market Trends – Extensive adoption of smartphones.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing number of companies incorporating their applications are propelling the growth of the market.
The Global Application Security Market is forecast to reach USD 22.12 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Application security has become an absolute necessity. With the increasing number of organizations embracing the idea of developing their applications, the risks and vulnerabilities associated with the security of data have also risen. The safety and security of sensitive information is the primary concern for many businesses. This is one of the fundamental reasons why users are hesitant to share personal information online. The best examples of this are the online retail business and the credit card industry. With the emerging trend of digitalization, particularly online shopping, the Payment Card Industry (PCI) has enforced a set of guidelines and security standards to limit the cases of credit card fraud and make the process of online transactions secure.
Moreover, the growing importance of security testing of these applications and their benefits are also expected to influence the market in the coming years. Security testing for vulnerabilities can help application developers in detecting a variety of potential threats and weaknesses. Through in-depth analysis and sophisticated communication methods, the testing procedure ensures that the mobile and website applications are secured and protected against cyber-attacks.
Key participants include Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Veracode, IBM Corporation, Synopsys, Qualys, WhiteHat Security, Acunetix, Checkmarx, Trustwave, Rapid7, Contrast Security, High-Tech Bridge, Pradeo, SiteLock, and Fasoo, among others.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2147
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Among the testing techniques, the static application security testing (SAST) accounted for the largest market share of ~32% in the year 2018. SAST is the simplest form of security testing for application development. SAST tools can detect high-risk software vulnerabilities that would affect the system throughout the software life. It can also detect buffer overflows or cross-site problems like cross-site scripting and cross-site request forgery.
• The interactive application security testing (IAST) is forecasted to witness a higher growth rate of 27.5% during the forecast period. Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) works using instrumentation technology. IAST leverages information from the running application, including data flow, runtime requests, libraries, control flow, and connections, to find vulnerabilities accurately. The interactive tools eliminate the long process of tuning, configuration, and customization. With interactive tools, the application is tested continuously and automatically.
• Among the organization size, the large enterprises accounted for a larger market share of ~69% in the year 2018, owing to the growing investments in IoT, and mobile applications.
• The small and medium enterprises are forecasted to witness a higher growth rate of 27.4% during the forecast period, which is attributed to the growing demand for outsourcing services from the end-use industries.
• North America held the largest market share of ~30% in the year 2018. The adoption of an enterprise application in the region is driving the market for application security. The companies in the region are focusing more on developing a customer-centric approach and gain competitive advantages. High penetration of cloud technology will be another factor propelling the market in North America. Moreover, the region is a hub for significant market vendors who are increasingly launching new products in the market.
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/application-security-market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global application security market on the basis of testing technique, component, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region:
Testing Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)
Run-Time Application Self Protection (RASP)
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Solution
Web Application Security
Mobile Application Security
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Cloud
On-Premises
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large enterprises
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Government and Defense
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and E-commerce
IT and Telecommunication
Education
Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2147
Benefits of Purchasing Global Application Security Market Report:
• Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.
• Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report.
• Strategic Recommendations: The report is helpful for the start-ups, and new entrants as it provides comprehensive analysis and recommendations on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis.
• Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customizes the report.
• Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.
Finally, all aspects of the Application Security market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
Browse More Reports:
Gesture Recognition Technology Market : @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/gesture-recognition-technology-market
Anisotropic Conductive Film Market:@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anisotropic-conductive-film-market
Cryptocurrency Market:@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cryptocurrency-market
Core Banking Solutions Market:@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/core-banking-solutions-market
Revenue-based Financing Market : @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/revenue-based-financing-market
Tushar Rajput
Reports and data
+1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn