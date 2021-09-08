Squirrel Hill Tunnel Lane Restrictions Friday Night in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing lane restrictions in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel (I-376 Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Friday and Saturday, September 10-11.

Single-lane restrictions will occur both directions of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel from 9:30 p.m. Friday night through noon on Saturday. Crews will conduct camera installation work. The outbound (eastbound) tunnel will not close until two hours after the end of the Pirate game.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #