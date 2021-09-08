Monroe County: Sugar Hollow Road Bridge Closed in Chestnuthill Township

​

County: Monroe Municipality: Chestnuthill Township Road name: Sugar Hollow Road Between: PA 115 and State Road Type of restriction: 24 Hours Restriction: The Sugar Hollow Road bridge over a tributary to Sugar Hollow Creek is closed until further notice. The bridge is located at the western end of Sugar Hollow Road near PA 115. A recent inspection of the structure showed significant undermining of an abutment. The undermining is a result of recent floodwaters during Tropical Storm Ida. Sugar Hollow Road traffic is being detoured on PA 115 and State Road. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area.

The Sugar Hollow Road bridge over a tributary to Sugar Hollow Creek is a steel I-beam structure built in 1932 and rehabilitated in 1997. It is 13 feet long and 26.6 feet wide. The average daily traffic on the bridge is 1,271 vehicles.

