Route 50, Chartiers Street Gas Line Relocation Begins Monday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line relocation work on Route 50 (Washington Avenue/Washington Pike) and Chartiers Street in Bridgeville Borough and South Fayette Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, September 13 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 50 and Chartiers Street near the bridge over Chartiers Creek weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through late November. Crews from M. O’Herron Company will conduct gas line replacement work.

Motorists are advised to use caution, allow extra time, and expect changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #