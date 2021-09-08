Route 1005 (North Main Street) Closed Just North of Burnham

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists that a section of Route 1005 (North Main Street) is closed just north of Burnham in Mifflin County, near Meadowfield Drive. The road is closed due to debris on the roadway caused by a wall failure.

Drivers will need to find alternate routes around this closure.

PennDOT expects this closure to be in effect until at least mid-day tomorrow, September 9. Once a lane is open, an alternating traffic pattern will be in place controlled by a temporary signal or self-regulating stop sign.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in and around construction zones and road closures, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow https://twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

# # #