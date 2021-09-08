Submit Release
News Search

There were 665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,051 in the last 365 days.

Seeking a Marketing and Advertising Firm to ABLE Governing Board

The Washington State Department of Commerce is soliciting proposals for a consultant to develop creative assets, produce advertisements, secure owned, paid and earned media placements and build public awareness to promote the Washington State ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience) Savings Program statewide.

The project will:

  • Target eligible beneficiaries and their immediate family members to enroll and contribute to a Washington State ABLE account.
  • Target care providers, employment support providers, and professional guardians of eligible beneficiaries.
  • Build public awareness to promote the Washington State ABLE Savings Program statewide.

Customer Reference Number: RFP NO. 22-32810-005

Request for Proposal (PDF)

Electronic Proposals due: Sept. 27, 2021, 5:00 PM Pacific Time

You just read:

Seeking a Marketing and Advertising Firm to ABLE Governing Board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.