Arrest Made in Robbery, Theft First Degree (Stolen Auto), and an Armed Carjacking Offense in the 6th District

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery, Theft One (Stolen Auto), and an Armed Carjacking offense that occurred in the Sixth District.

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at approximately 10:47 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and forcibly took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21-120-747

On Friday, September 3, 2021 at approximately 12:15 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was in his vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim refused and fled the scene in his vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 21-125-315

On Tuesday, September 7, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery, Theft First Degree (Stolen Auto), & Armed Carjacking.

These cases remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###